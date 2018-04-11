Neues von den Feminazis oder "I’m sure 5 year old boys rape"

"Small children do rape. It just wasn’t me making that assertion or using that fact in this argument in this thread,” “I’m sure 5 year old boys rape. They socialize into masculinity very fast, didn’t you feminists know that by now?” and this piece of work: “Years ago, I was with a feminist friend while she was babysitting a 2 year old boy. His mom was a swim coach at a local college. The boy was grabbing at our breasts and had this really creepy smile on his face. We both got it: it came across as sexist-creepy. At age 2, he’d already learned to objectify women. I’ve seen this in other boys at age 2.”Jopp. Manche Strömungen des "Feminismus" basieren nicht nur auf Junk Science, sondern entpuppen sich mehr und mehr als konkurrenzfähige Geistesstörungen. Der Artikel hier ist von einer Feministin, die nicht ganz der Meinung war, männliche Lebewesen gehörten bei Geburt verbrannt oder besser noch vorher abgetrieben.
Junge, war das die falsche Lautreihung, wie sie dann feststellen durfte.
